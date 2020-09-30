Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward accused Donald Trump of “assassinating the presidency” while reacting to the president’s conduct at the first 2020 presidential debate.

The Rage author joined Morning Joe on Wednesday, where he began by assessing that Trump “said almost nothing original” during his face-off with former Vice President Joe Biden. He further determined that Trump decided to wing it at the debate, and “winging it describes his presidency.”

“He has not planned, he has not organized,” Woodward said. “He’s obsessed with winning re-election. I think what we saw last night is he has no idea how to win. He has no idea to reach out to people.”

After saying Biden did better at appealing to voters last night, Woodward went back to Trump and said “I don’t want to overstate this, but he is assassinating the presidency.”

“The job of a president is protect the people, tell the truth, provide some sort of moral compass,” he continued. “I spent a lot of time talking to him over the year this year about that and he will give out words, but there’s nothing behind it, and that was revealed last night. So, embarrassment, sadness, and people are going to have to unwind some of this and make sense of our democracy in the coming four months.”

Woodward concluded by remarking that America has a “big mess on our hands,” and “I don’t know whether we have a process or leadership out there that can gather the remnants that are on the floor that Trump has shredded — just absolutely shredded and ignored — and put it back together.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

