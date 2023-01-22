BREAKING: Armored Vehicles Box In White Van During SWAT Standoff Connected to Lunar New Year Shooting

Armored vehicles pinned down a white van that authorities believe is connected to the mass shooting that took place last night in California.

SWAT teams are currently in a standoff situation in Torrance, CA, and the event is thought to be related to the police’s ongoing investigation into the Monterey Park shooting. The shooting took place at a ballroom dance studio on Saturday night, leaving at least 10 dead and 10 more injured during Lunar New Year celebrations.

The suspect was able to flee after the shooting, and the current standoff comes after the perpetrator — believed to be an Asian male — has been at large for more than half a day. Police vehicles remain swarmed around a parking lot where they boxed in the cargo van, which was considered relevant for their hunt for the suspect.

While the standoff is underway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department published a bulletin with the suspect’s picture and a warning that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000. pic.twitter.com/2gPUBBybvv — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) January 22, 2023

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com