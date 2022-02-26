Mike Coppola/Getty

Chris Licht is reportedly set to become the next president of CNN, replacing Jeff Zucker who resigned earlier this month in a stunning exit that shocked the cable news world. This breaking news comes from Puck’s Dylan Byers, who has been all over this story from the moment it broke.

Licht is a very well-regarded television executive who is currently executive producer at CBS for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Prior to that stint, he oversaw This Morning at CBS, where he applied skills he mastered while overseeing MSNBC’s Morning Joe and its initial rise to influence, ratings, and revenue. In short, Licht has a terrific track record.

The full story is behind a paywall, but opens as follows:

Last night, I reported that Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav had zeroed in on his choice for the next President of CNN. I also reported that star executive producer Chris Licht, formerly of Morning Joe and CBS This Morning, and now the person in charge of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, had emerged as a top contender for the position formerly occupied by Jeff Zucker. I can now report, based on conversations with sources who have spoken directly with Zaslav, that Licht is indeed the person who Zaslav has selected to run CNN. Licht will run CNN as head of news for Warner Bros. Discovery, a source familiar with the matter said. Unlike Zucker, his purview will not extend to sports. Licht has a deal with CBS that expires in April, according to people familiar with the matter, but his hiring is likely to be announced at, or ahead of, a special Discovery shareholders meeting on March 11. (Zaslav and a spokesperson for Discovery did not respond to a request for comment. Licht also did not respond to a request for comment.)

The news has not been made official by CNN, but believe it: Byers has a sterling track record when it comes to reporting on the media business.

There has been no shortage of Shakespearan drama surrounding Zucker’s exit and how it came to be. The number of individuals that were ostensibly gunning for the former CNN president, compared to Zaslav’s hiring of Licht, and relatively drama-free selection process, is perhaps a clear indicator of how the Discovery CEO intends to direct CNN moving forward.

Worth noting that Byers, a former CNN media reporter, scooping the CNN media team on this hire, is an interesting twist as well, and perhaps doesn’t look like a good omen for CNN’s current media team.

Mediaite reached out to Licht for comment as well as CNN, though we do not expect any comment. If we receive anything this story will be updated accordingly. Read the full report at Puck (subscription required.)

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is revealed.

