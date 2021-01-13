New York City is severing its contracts with the Trump Organization in response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week that killed five people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Morning Joe Wednesday that the city will be terminating its contracts with President Donald Trump’s business.

“The City of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio told MSNBC. “Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity,”

Those contracts: a carousel and two ice rinks in Central Park (including the Wollman Rink), and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

“Our legal team has done the assessment. The contracts make very clear that if a company, the leadership of that company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract,” de Blasio explained. “So the City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump organization. They have profited from these contracts. They will profit no longer.

The mayor said that the Trump Organization currently profits $17 million per year from the contracts. He predicted they will challenge the decision in court.

“We’re going to get new vendors to take over. It’s obvious these are sites that we want to continue serving the public, but not with an organization led by a criminal.”

UPDATE 9:37 a.m.: In a statement to Mediaite, a Trump Organization spokesperson said the City of New York would owe the company $30 million if it canceled the contracts.

Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio’s blatant disregard for the facts. The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars. This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the first amendment and we plan to fight vigorously.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]