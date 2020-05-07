‘Hitting the Fan’: CNN Reports Trump ‘Upset’ By News His Personal Valet Tested Positive for Coronavirus

CNN is reporting that President Donald Trump is upset by the news that a personal valet who works at the White House has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The network reports that Trump was informed on Wednesday that a member of the U.S. Navy who serves as a personal valet to Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 after showing symptoms. The White House confirmed the positive test, but said Trump had since been tested and came up negative.

The news did not sit well with Trump or his staff, according to sources who spoke to CNN:

Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that the valet had tested positive, a source told CNN, and he was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.

In a statement, the White House confirmed CNN’s reporting that one of the President’s valets had tested positive. “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.” A White House source said the valet, a man who has not been identified, exhibited “symptoms” Wednesday morning, and said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was “hitting the fan” in the West Wing.

The news comes as the Trump administration pushes states to reopen the economy.

