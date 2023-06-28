Bret Baier Asks IRS Whistleblower About ‘Effort to Authenticate’ Hunter Biden WhatsApp Message

Fox News anchor Bret Baier interviewed IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley about his recent revelations regarding a bombshell WhatsApp message allegedly between Hunter Biden and a Chinese official.

Baier previewed the interview which will air at 6 p.m. during his regular show while on American Reports earlier on Wednesday.

“We go into a lot of details,” Baier noted, adding:

One of the big things that has raised a lot of eyebrows in Washington is this WhatsApp message from allegedly Hunter Biden. It’s part of the transcript here in which he says, ‘I’m sitting here with my father and we’d like to understand,’ this is to the China energy official Henry Zhao, ‘like to understand why the commitment was made hasn’t been fulfilled yet.’

Baier then showed a clip of President Biden being asked about the text at the White House today and the president emphatically saying, “No,” when asked if he was involved in any of those dealings.

Baier then played a short clip from his interview with Shapley.

“This WhatsApp message. I mean, it obviously raised the most eyebrows in Washington because it seems to go directly to this. Do you know if there was an effort to authenticate that or to make sure that that had been followed?” Baier asked Shapley.

“And we requested to take various investigative steps and they were not supported. It’s consistent with our ongoing theme of of not allowing us to pursue or ask questions about President Biden, ‘the big guy,’” Shapley responds in the clip, which Fox appeared to edit to focus on that part of the response.

“He was the IRS supervisor overseeing that investigation. Your thoughts on all of this?” Baier added, turning to columnist Marc Thiessen for his take.

“Yeah, well, I mean, they’ve requested the GPS location data, a subpoena to get that, to see if they could put Hunter Biden and his father together in the same place on that day, and it was turned down,” Thiessen replied as he then tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

