Biden Baffles Reporters With Marks on Face, Bloomberg Breaks Reason Why

President Joe Biden uses a CPAP machine to help with sleep apnea, according to a new article in Bloomberg.

Jennifer Jacobs and Jenny Leonard reported that strap marks from the CPAP could be seen on the president’s face as he departed the White House on Wednesday. CPAP is short for “continuous positive airway pressure,” and the machines are usually worn overnight to keep airways open while a user sleeps.

Biden revealed his diagnosis of sleep apnea — a common condition that causes breathing to become shallow or stop altogether — in 2008. Anonymous sources told Bloomberg that Biden’s “use of the machine is a recent development.”

At least one reporter was not impressed with the Biden health news.

Sam Stein, with Politico and MSNBC, tweeted his sarcasm: “As i constantly remind the White House reporters here: ALWAYS LOOK FOR INDENTATIONS ON THE PRESIDENT’S FACE.”

Biden underwent his annual physical in February; In his report, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote that the president was a “healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.” The report also said Biden had a “small lesion” on his chest, which was removed and later diagnosed as basal-cell carcinoma. O’Connor wrote in a letter to the White House that Biden was “treated” for the lesion and given a clean bill of health.

“The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare,” O’Connor wrote.

Biden is the oldest U.S. president in history, and questions about his fitness for future office has raised doubts among Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tweeted that Biden was “super old and keeps forgetting words,” but suggested the president was a far more appealing candidate than the GOP’s Donald Trump.

