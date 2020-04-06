Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade took issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci for hitting the brakes on a drug President Donald Trump and others have promoted as a possible — but unproven — remedy for the coronavirus.

When Fauci was on the program last week, he dismissed a study the Fox hosts hyped up about hydroxychloroquine being a potential treatment for Covid-19. As Fox & Friends talked about the drug again on Monday, regular guest Dr. Mehmet Oz defended the study and took issue with Fauci urging caution.

“He’s a pro and I respect him a lot, but a small study that shows statistical significance is a really important observation,” said Oz. “If it takes me 30,000 patients to show a difference, is that better than showing a difference in 62 patients? If a small trial demonstrates statistically significant differences, you should respect it. At least, pay attention to it.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has served as an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan.

“That was not a very robust study,” Fauci said Friday on Fox & Friends of the trial that Dr. Oz cited. “We don’t operate on how you feel. We operate on what evidence is, and data is.”

Brian Kilmeade said “I’m not really sure why” Fauci is skeptical of hydroxychloroquine’s efficacy. The Fox News host lamented that the infectious disease expert “couldn’t have been more dismissive of my question on Friday, but he’s the guy.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

