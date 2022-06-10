Brian Kilmeade’s Number One Takeaway from Jan. 6 Hearing: ‘You Gotta Accept the Results of an Election’

Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade reacted to Thursday night’s hearing in the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by saying that then-President Donald Trump should have listened to then-Vice President Mike Pence, former Attorney General Bill Barr and his advisers.

The committee played footage of witness testimony from Barr, Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, recalling that they accepted that Trump lost the 2020 election. Trump wanted Pence, in his role in overseeing the certification of the election, to overturn the results.

On Fox & Friends Friday morning, Kilmeade said:

Which you sat there the whole time say something number one you gotta accept the results of an election. Get your legal team out there. You go ahead and pursue it aggressively, responsibly. And after that, when William Barr, your greatest ally turns around and said there is nothing there. When your MVP Mike Pence who has with you through every step of the way said there is nothing there. When Ivanka Trump and Jared [Kushner] say we can’t see any proof that there is anything there, you turn the page and Donald Trump would probably would have 68 percent approval ratings right now ready to be Grover Cleveland, ready for four more years. Not that they can’t do that.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com