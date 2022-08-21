Brian Stelter kicked off the final episode of CNN’s Reliable Sources, Sunday, by arguing that the show was “one-of-a-kind.”

In a soaring opening monologue, the departing CNN host portrayed his program as “small but mighty.”

“I love this show,” Stelter said. “This small but mighty show punched above its weight for so many years. Even a former president commented on the cancellation. Reliable sources has been a one of a kind show, and a popular show. This is one of CNN’s highest rated weekend shows.

Stelter stated that his show was “part of journalism school curriculum” across the country. And as such, he argued, Reliable Sources had a lasting impact.

“The thing about TV is that it’s ephemeral, right?” Stelter said. “It’s fleeting. It evaporates up into the air, and a lot of it is not even meant to be remembered. But this program transcended that.”

Stelter did say, “CNN has a new owner. Warner Brothers Discovery is making big changes across the company.” He made no further comments about network ownership or management (influential Warner Brothers Discovery shareholder John Malone was said not to be a fan of Stelter’s), but promised to share further thoughts about his show’s cancellation later in the broadcast.

Watch above, via CNN.

