Bush DOJ Lawyer Says Feds Should ‘Show the Public’ Declassified Mar-a-Lago Docs to Prove Trump’s Possession Was a ‘National Security Threat’

University of California-Berkeley law professor John Yoo said the government should release classified documents it took from Donald Trump’s Florida residence in order to show just how sensitive they are.

On Friday, the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted affidavit that was used to obtain a search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. FBI agents retrieved boxes of government documents – including classified material – that Trump was supposed to give to the National Archives upon leaving office.

Appearing on Friday’s Your World with Neil Cavuto on Fox News, Yoo, who authored the infamous memos justifying the torture of “enemy combatants” during the George W. Bush administration, called on the government to release the classified documents.

“If all the Justice Department and the White House and the intelligence agencies want is the documents back, well, they’ve got them back,” Yoo said. “And now that they’ve got them back, they shouldn’t be pressing forward with any kind of investigation. It’s over. That’s why I don’t think there’s any real block other than declassifying and making the affidavit more fully public.”

In addition to advocating for no repercussions for violating federal law, Yoo said the feds should declassify the documents they took from Trump to show the public just how sensitive their contents are.

“Why not declassify the documents that they took from President Trump and show the public what they were,” he said. “If the government really feels that this was a national security threat for President Trump to have these documents, then let’s see them in a sanitized form. And if they really aren’t that dangerous, then maybe President Trump really has a good point.”

Yoo stated he does not think the Department of Justice will prosecute the former president.

Watch above via Fox News.

