Democratic 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg has determined that people are making an approximate decision on racism when they decide to support President Donald Trump.

During a broad-range interview with Jake Tapper, Buttigieg was asked about how he previous told the CNN hot that he considers the president a “white nationalist.” To that point, Tapper asked the South Bend mayor “Do you think that it’s a racist act to cast a vote for President Trump in 2020?”

“Well at best, it means looking the other way on racism,” Buttigieg said. “Basically what he’s saying is ‘all right, I want you to look the other way on the racism, tolerate the negativity, accept the instability of my administration because I’m going to deliver for you job growth almost as good as the Obama years.’ That’s what his argument amounts to now and it’s part of the reason why he’s unpopular.”

Watch above, via CNN.

