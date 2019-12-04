C-SPAN callers have a longstanding track record of providing rational, reasonable, sober takes about the issues of the day. Following in that great tradition, one viewer phoned in Wednesday with a totally normal opinion about President Donald Trump.

The caller — identified as Neil from Oregon, a Republican — went to bat for Trump in not-at-all hyperbolic fashion. Neil argued that Democratic leaders are looking to overthrow Trump — a president whose achievements exceed those of … well … we’ll let him tell you.

“[I]t just seems like they’ve got this absolute hellbent desire to dethrone Trump who has done the best in this country that any president has ever done,” Neil said. “He supersedes Lincoln.”

Lincoln, Neil? Lincoln.

Yes, Lincoln, Neil argued.

“Lincoln only freed the slaves,” Neil said. “Yes, that’s a big thing. But what Trump is doing is far greater.”

Neil didn’t offer any specifics — instead doubling back to grumble about the deep state and other matters.

Watch this thoroughly logical opinion above, via CSPAN-3.

