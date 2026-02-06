Republican C-SPAN Caller Apologizes For Trump’s Latest Scandal: ‘This Is Not a Decent Man’

A Trump voter apologized for President Donald Trump posting a racist clip of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama being depicted as apes while calling into C-SPAN’s Washington Journal on Friday.

“We’re in open forum, any public policy or political issue. News of the day. John in New Mexico, Republican,” host Greta Brawner began.

“Hello, is that me?” the caller name John began as Brawner added, “That’s you.”

“Oh, my word. I am a registered Republican. My dad was the president of American Pipeliners Association, so I came by it rather naturally. Voted for the president, supported him. But I really want to apologize. I mean, I’m looking at this awful picture of the Obamas. What an embarrassment to our country,” the caller continued, adding:

All this man does is tell lies. He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes blatantly. And now he’s being a racist blatantly. They were supposed to deport the dangerous criminals. They were not supposed to go after small children, storm schools, bring terror upon, you know, the little kids and the women and children—not just the immigrants in the school. All the children are scared. This is not a decent man. This is not an honest man. He openly takes bribes. He’s pathetic as a president. And I just want to apologize to everybody in the country for supporting this rotten man. John, did you vote for him in all three elections? I did. I was sucked into the stupidity of creating jobs, and there are no more jobs in New Mexico. Things are worse than they were before. You cannot find a primary care position. Our governor just passed some laws to try to help. If you are a young physician, we want you in New Mexico. Come here. There’s a great need for you. All right, and I’ll close my call.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!