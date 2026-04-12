Conservative author Ann Coulter told C-SPAN’s Washington Journal that President Donald Trump’s war with Iran is a “fiasco.”

Host Peter Slen asked Coulter how she felt about Trump these days.

“Not very happy with him! Not very happy at all,” Coulter answered.

Coulter has waffled on her support for Trump over the years. She wrote a flattering book about him in 2016 called In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! but recently accused Trump on social media of committing war crimes in Iran.

“I think this Iran war is a fiasco,” Coulter continued. “I thought it from the beginning, and I think it’s hard for anyone to dispute that at this point.”

Coulter argued that Trump’s main objective of taking out Iran’s nuclear weapons capability has been the opposite of a deterrent.

“If anything, the rest of the world has gotten the message now, ‘Oh my gosh, we better get a nuke, develop a nuke, that’s our number one goal for our entire country,’ because, who is Trump’s best friend? Kim Jong-Il of North Korea. And why is that? Even though he is a much more brutal dictator, he has weapons that are capable of actually reaching the West Coast of the United States. But, ‘Oh, he has a nuke, so let’s be really nice to him,'” Coulter said.

“Changing the leadership,” Coulter said of the next possible objective. “Okay, I will go along with the claim of Trump’s that he has changed the leadership just so we can convince him, ‘You’ve won — please stop now,’ but don’t really think that has happened. ‘Oh, the Kurds are going to help. He’s going to liberate the Iranian people.’ None of this has happened. Now our sole objective is to open the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before he started bombing the crap out of them.”

Coulter continued:

And not to mention, I think a lot of bad things have come out of it. I am not a pansy when it comes to war, when we need a real war. But, this was an unprovoked attack. And we are killing little girls, Peter! We are associated with an ally that is just wiping the crap out of civilians, pharmacies, Trump threatening to end a civilization. This is a second-term president. This is not some weird fluke that this guy got in. I think this is really diminishing our moral stature in the world, and I think a lot of us thought this from the beginning.

Coulter added, “The main argument against the antiwar position was, ‘You hate Israel.’ Well, i don’t hate Israel. I think this is the worst thing that has happened to Israel in my lifetime. People are suddenly standing up and taking note. I have never seen so many people looking at, ‘How much money do we send to Israel again?'”

Watch the clip above via CSPAN Networks.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!