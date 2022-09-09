Cable News Host Goes Entire Show Without Mentioning Royal Family, Showing Others It Can Be Done

Since Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday and Charles III ascended to the throne, American cable news has gone all in on coverage of the royal family despite the fact the U.S. fought a war so we wouldn’t have to care.

The coverage continued into overdrive on Friday, as Charles III delivered his first speech to Britons since his mother’s death. CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and even Fox Business Network dedicated many hours covering all of it.

But one person managed to host his entire hourlong show on Friday without mentioning anyone in the royal family at all, thus showing his cable news peers that yes, it can be done.

Larry Kudlow opened Friday’s Kudlow on Fox Business Network with a monologue about the Biden administration’s economic policy and an interview with a U.S. senator. From there, he was off to the races, so long as none of them were taking place at Royal Ascot, where the royal family attends horse races several times a year.

His Friday show was the first program on any major cable news channel – including Fox Business Network – not to mention Queen Elizabeth II since news of her death broke on Thursday.

For good measure, none of Kudlow’s five guests shared the names of any prominent members of the family, lest hearing the name of Kudlow regular guest Charles Hurt remind viewers of the new king and the fact that monarchy is still celebrated in the year 2022.

