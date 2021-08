President Joe Biden’s White House speech helped Fox News post monster numbers in the 4:00 p.m. hour on Monday. And the network kept up the momentum throughout the rest of the day to post its highest rated day of the Biden presidency with 2.21 million total viewers and 415,000 in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic.

Monday’s edition of Your World with Neil Cavuto, during which the Biden remarks aired, posted a staggering 3.8 million viewers overall and 705,000 adults 25-54 — according to data from Nielsen. It was one of three shows on the Fox News slate to post its highest ratings of 2021 on Monday. (Fox News Primetime — hosted Monday by Will Cain — and Gutfeld! were the others.)

Fox News’ The Five took No. 1 in the overall ratings with 4.15 million viewers, while Tucker Carlson Tonight was No. 1 in the demo with 786,000.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54:

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.21 million

MSNBC: 961,000

CNN: 938,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 415,000

CNN: 261,000

MSNBC: 142,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54:

Total viewers:

Fox News: 3.49 million

MSNBC: 1.68 million

CNN: 1.25 million

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 671,000

CNN: 362,000

MSNBC: 254,000

Here is the breakdown by show and hour:

Total Viewers (thousands)

25-54 Demo (thousands)

