Bolduan Throws a Pick, Media Turns on Biden | Live from the Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

CNN’s Bash, Collins & Tapper

MSNBC’s Mitchell and Todd

With some notable exceptions, TV news media on Tuesday made a big dent in the frequent criticism that they are one-sided or unwilling to criticize Democrats.

The criticism that the media is biased or leans left is a prevalent and persistent one, especially social media, where the phrase “if Trump did it” is practically continuous, and is echoed in conservative media.

But when Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Kaitlan Collins took a hard look at President Joe Biden‘s speech, and his administration’s actions in Afghanistan, their strong but objective analysis (sure to be taken as biased the other way by some partisans) did a great deal of work toward dispelling that persistent refrain. They did not, in other words, just cheerlead or let Biden off the hook.

And although Brian Williams began to take his coverage in the predictable MSNBC direction, the network and the show to their credit engaged the intense criticism and counterpoint from Afghanistan veteran and founder of No One Left Behind Matt Zeller respectfully and without partisan bickering.

Interviews with officials were conducted thoroughly, asking tough questions, as demonstrated by Andrea Mitchell, and the TV press even dared ask about the future impact of the Afghanistan exit on Biden’s future prospect, as Chuck Todd did this morning.

The perception of objective and unbiased media isn’t achieved through crass whataboutism or simply attacking the “other” side to score points. It’s done by demonstrating, at the time when it is called for, a willingness to confront actual problems from whomever is holding the bag.

It wasn’t a perfect day on cable news in that regard, but it was a welcome reminder that the press are there to hold everyone accountable, not just the “bad guys.” Even late night host Stephen Colbert got in on it.