Bolduan Throws a Pick, Media Turns on Biden | Live from the Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
CNN’s Bash, Collins & Tapper
MSNBC’s Mitchell and Todd
With some notable exceptions, TV news media on Tuesday made a big dent in the frequent criticism that they are one-sided or unwilling to criticize Democrats.
The criticism that the media is biased or leans left is a prevalent and persistent one, especially social media, where the phrase “if Trump did it” is practically continuous, and is echoed in conservative media.
But when Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Kaitlan Collins took a hard look at President Joe Biden‘s speech, and his administration’s actions in Afghanistan, their strong but objective analysis (sure to be taken as biased the other way by some partisans) did a great deal of work toward dispelling that persistent refrain. They did not, in other words, just cheerlead or let Biden off the hook.
And although Brian Williams began to take his coverage in the predictable MSNBC direction, the network and the show to their credit engaged the intense criticism and counterpoint from Afghanistan veteran and founder of No One Left Behind Matt Zeller respectfully and without partisan bickering.
Interviews with officials were conducted thoroughly, asking tough questions, as demonstrated by Andrea Mitchell, and the TV press even dared ask about the future impact of the Afghanistan exit on Biden’s future prospect, as Chuck Todd did this morning.
The perception of objective and unbiased media isn’t achieved through crass whataboutism or simply attacking the “other” side to score points. It’s done by demonstrating, at the time when it is called for, a willingness to confront actual problems from whomever is holding the bag.
It wasn’t a perfect day on cable news in that regard, but it was a welcome reminder that the press are there to hold everyone accountable, not just the “bad guys.” Even late night host Stephen Colbert got in on it.
MEDIA LOSER:
CNN’s Kate Bolduan
It started out as a terrific booking — a football legend speaking authoritatively to the dangers facing youths who play the sport. Then, though, a CNN anchor led that gridiron great out of bounds.
On Tuesday’s edition of At This Hour, Kate Bolduan invited Green Bay Packers icon Brett Favre to raise awareness about the dangers of youth football. Favre, in comments that may lead to a major change in public opinion, called for children under 14 not to play tackle football at all.
But then, Bolduan turned the conversation to the Covid vaccine — calling attention to high-profile holdouts in the NFL such as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
“Why do you think there is still a struggle among some athletes, especially when people look to them as role models when it comes to the Covid vaccine?” Bolduan asked Favre.
The question was framed in such a way that it presumed Favre to be a proponent of the Covid jab. As he made clear in his answer, he is not.
“There’s a great deal of uncertainty. You hear one thing one day, and you hear something that’s totally different the next,” Favre said. He added, “We’re sort of the human trials … I think some people are frightened by that.”
Bolduan, to her credit pivoting quickly, asked the right follow-up and tried to pin Favre down on whether he’d been vaccinated. The NFL legend, though, declined to say.
The segment reflected a lack of preparation. To think that Favre was going to say anything other than what he did was pure folly.
After all, for as many touchdowns as he threw in his career, Brett Favre also threw his share of picks.
“Cut the Red Tape”
The president who got the United States into Afghanistan 20 years ago is making an appeal to the president who is getting the U.S. out.
In a statement jointly issued with his wife Laura Bush, former President George W. Bush called on President Joe Biden to help Afghan refugees who have aided the U.S. to get out of the country safely and to bypass any bureaucratic roadblocks in order to bring them to America.
“The Afghans now at greatest risk are the same ones who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation,” Bush said. “President Biden has promised to evacuate these Afghans, along with American citizens and our allies. The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises. And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay.”
Bush also delivered his larger take on the unfolding crisis — expressing sympathy for the Afghan people, as well as U.S. service members and NATO allies.
“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness,” he said. “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”
The former president also addressed service members directly.
