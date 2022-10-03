Caitlyn Jenner Claims Left ‘Hijacked’ Trans People Over Locker Room Debate

Fox News contributor and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner accused “the left” of hijacking and politicizing transgender people and claimed she’s in favor of separating transgender students in locker rooms under the right circumstances.

Jenner appeared Monday morning on Fox & Friends to comment on a locker room debate at a Vermont high school where multiple female volleyball players were banned from using a locker room after complaining about a transgender student, who was born a biological male, using the same locker room. One of the students said a complaint was made after the student allegedly made an inappropriate comment while the team was changing.

Jenner complained that the left is driving people apart and blasted President Joe Biden for not being the “unifier” he was supposed to be.

“The left has hijacked and politicized, yet another minority group in our wonderful country, the good old USA. And this time again, it’s trans people,” the former athlete said. “As a result of their radical left and their use of identity politics agenda, they’re really driving this country apart. I thought Joe Biden was supposed to be the great unifier, and all they’re doing is driving us apart.”

Jenner conceded that the Vermont transgender student has the right to use the locker room in question, but blasted the the school for taking action against the girls who complained.

“Do these girls have the right to comment and tell the school board how uncomfortable they are being in a locker room with basically a biological boy with a penis? Absolutely, they do,” Jenner said.

She suggested the locker room be split up into sections as a sort of compromise. Jenner also said she would understand her daughter being uncomfortable, briefly noting “if I had a daughter.” Jenner has six children, including three daughters.

“If I had a daughter — my daughter would be uncomfortable there,” she said. “So, the trans person can obviously use a different area of the locker room and then everybody’s happy.”

Watch above via Fox News

