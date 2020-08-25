A C-SPAN caller said Monday he was going to support Republicans after a lifetime in the Democratic Party because of the GOP’s “heartfelt” national convention and the party’s emphasis on God.

“I just want to say that after watching the convention tonight … I am definitely changing my vote to Republican,” said the caller, who identified as a resident of Lorain, Ohio named Rick. “I’m going to file with the Republican Party now.”

President Donald Trump lost northeastern Ohio’s Lorain County to Hillary Clinton by fewer than 200 votes out of more than 130,000 cast in 2016, despite prevailing in the state by more than 8 percent of the vote.

The caller credited the GOP’s focus on faith with inspiring his change of heart. “It was the heartfelt way they came across to the American people,” he said. “I was really touched by the number of times they used the word ‘God.’ They put God into everything.

“The people on the Democratic side, at their convention — acted like they were pushing God right out of it,” he added. “And that had a lot to do with changing my mind.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]