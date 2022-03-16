Candace Owens Falsely Declares ‘Ukraine Wasn’t a Thing Until 1989’

Candace Owens told viewers of her Daily Wire show that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and implied there’s no such thing as the Ukrainian language.

On Tuesday, Owens, read a “mean tweet” directed at her last week in response to a comment she made about Afghanistan, Russia, and U.S. energy policy. A Twitter user chided her and stated Putin is engaged in “genocidal colonization” in Ukraine.

Hey, McFly, we didn’t start a war with Russia. Putin didn’t even start a war; he started a goddamn genocidal colonization. Ukraine is defending itself and the rest of the world from an authoritarian regime, and all you can think about is fossil fuel profitability. — anthony mihovich 🌻 (@moldy_crow) March 8, 2022

Though Vladimir Putin and his military are committing war crimes, “genocidal colonization” may be overstating Russia’s aims.

Nevertheless, Owens responded by dismissing the idea that Ukraine is historically distinct from Russia:

Wow, “genocidal colonization” is interesting. Again, going back to my point about people being stupid, you know, he’s not trying to commit a genocide of the Ukrainians. That obviously makes no sense because there’s very, there is no difference, ethnically, from Ukrainians and Russians, obviously. Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989. Ukraine was created by the Russians. It was, you know, they speak Russian. So, it’s absolutely ridiculous. And again, this entire episode has been exposing to you how ignorant people are about the goals of Vladimir Putin. He has goals. The goal is to not just to get rid of Ukrainians. That makes entirely no sense. It would not be helpful for him, so I would just encourage that guy to get a little more educated.

Ukraine has actually been “a thing” for centuries. It was once under the control of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in the 17th century. Russia took a portion of Ukraine upon the conclusion of the Russo-Polish War in the 1660s. The country briefly gained independence in 1917 during the Russian Revolution. However, a war between Poland and the Soviets ultimately resulted in most of Ukraine becoming a Soviet Socialist Republic, with the rest going to Poland. Ukraine finally became independent again when the U.S.S.R. dissolved in 1991.

And while it’s true many Ukrainians speak Russian, Ukrainians do have their own language – Ukrainian.

Moreover, whatever cultural or historic similarities there are between the two countries, given their response to the Russian invasion, it’s clear that Ukrainians have no intention of quietly allowing themselves to be brought under Russian control of influence.

