Cavuto Returns to Fox Post-Covid By Reading Viewer Mail: ‘Keep Your Chubby Fingers Off My Body You Full-Figure Freak’

After recovering from his bout with Covid-19, Neil Cavuto returned to Fox by looking at the comments left by viewers, some of whom … didn’t exactly offer the warmest of well wishes.

Fox Business’ Stuart Varney welcomed Cavuto back to Coast to Coast on Tuesday with some lighthearted banter and self-depreciating weight jokes from Cavuto. Cavuto got the show rolling by speaking about how he’s going through the last remaining symptoms of Covid, but he pivoted to say “this isn’t about me, this is about emails and tweets about me.”

Fox viewers might be aware of the fact that Cavuto has been open about his health complications over the years as a cancer survivor with multiple sclerosis who has undergone heart surgery. They also might know that Cavuto has a tendency to brush off hatred from his critics by reading mean comments about him on air.

Sure enough, Cavuto brought in his production assistant, Mike Lotito, and he asked if the viewers missed him. The kindest reply Lotito could offer: “They missed you, many people love you, and many people love to comment on you.”

Some of the messages Cavuto and Lotito looked at came from people who acknowledged his encouragement for people to get vaccinated against Covid. Not all of them were that nice though, with some people calling Cavuto an “idiot,” telling him to “shut up and enjoy the fact you’re not dead,” and “keep your chubby hands off my body you full figure freak!”

Cavuto laughed through the roasts while brushing off the notion that his pro-vaccine stance makes him a pawn for Big Pharma. The read-through ended with two tweets containing very different opinions of Cavuto’s advice that “life is too short to be an ass.”

“All kidding aside, I’m glad to be on the mend,” Cavuto said concluding the bit. “I do attribute it to be fully vaccinated.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

