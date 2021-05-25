Neil Cavuto Reads Hate Mail From Fox Viewers Upon Returning To Air: ‘Damn, You’re Still Alive?!!’

After a brief hiatus, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto returned to Your World on Tuesday and kicked off the show by gleefully reading some of the more, er, colorful messages he had received upon coming back. Charles Payne and Sandra Smith filled in for Cavuto while he was away.

“Ok I’m back!” Cavuto led off. “Now, I thought that would be good news because I missed you guys while I was away, but apparently it wasn’t always that mutual. Welcome everybody. I’m Neil Cavuto and this is Your World, and a lot of you preferred having Your World with someone else doing the show, apparently.”

He proceeded to read some of his “fan” mail.

“Damn, you’re still alive?!! I kept looking in the obituaries but I knew something was up when I couldn’t find you!” – Keith

“Sorry to disappoint you Keith,” Cavuto quipped.

“I don’t know what you have on your bosses but the only place I want to see your ugly moon face is on a milk carton!” – T.R.

“Moon face? I think they’re saying I’m fat.”

“Charles Payne has class. Sandra Smith has style. The only thing you have is a bad voice and an even worse TOUPE. Yet you’re still on the air!! Is this a great country or what, Cavuto?!” – Shawn in Jacksonville, FL.

“All right, for once and for all, this is not a toupee. It’s paint.”

“They call you a news guy. I just think you’re a boring guy. And you dress like an undertaker. Outside of that, I don’t find you too objectionable… obnoxious, yes, but not so much that I have to leave the room most days.” – Sheila in NYC

“Like an undertaker?”

“Some call you a never-Trumper. I call you a never-anyone. You’re a jerk to everyone… a regular fair and balanced creep. Still, I know you deal with a lot of health issues, so I figure I won’t have to put up with you forever, right?” – Vinnie in Queens

“Well you know what? Just for that, yeah, forever. Alright? Deal with that.”

“You know what I admire about you Cavuto. You do your own thing. It’s a boring thing, not a very entertaining thing, but it’s your thing. I point to you and tell my kids, anything is possible kids… just look at this guy.” – Cap

“Well, anything I can do to help the kids.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]