CBS’ Margaret Brennan spoke with Vice President Mike Pence this morning about the successful raid that took out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but she also pressed him on the last week’s Ukraine revelations.

“We have had at least four U.S. officials under oath say that they had knowledge of a deal being offered that made military aid and a meeting with the president contingent on opening a investigation that relates to the company Joe Biden’s son served on the board of,” Brennan said. “Are they all lying?”

Pence insisted that Trump “did nothing wrong” and that the call with the president of Ukraine has no quid pro quo.

Brennan repeatedly asked Pence if he had knowledge of the deal these officials decribed.

Pence said, “What I can tell you is all of my interaction on this issue with the President of the United States and President Zelensky focused entirely on three things. Number one, the United States of America’s support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion of Crimea and the war that Russia has been fomenting there… Number two, President Zelensky was elected in a historic landslide… on an agenda to end corruption in Ukraine. And we very much wanted to understand the progress on that. And thirdly, President Trump believed that it was time for the European community to step up.”

Brennan again pressed Pence for not giving a “clear answer” and asked again, “Are you saying you did not ever hear of such a deal? Is that what I understand you’re describing?”

Pence again stuck to describing “all of my interactions with the president” and what they were focused on.

You can watch above, via CBS.

