CBS’s Gayle King Confronts Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez About Rumors the Two Had an Affair: ‘People Thought … They Are Kind of Touchy-Feely’

Johnny Depp’s star lawyer Camille Vasquez is finally spilling the details on her relationship with the actor during her first sit-down interview.

Speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, today, she was asked about taking on one of the most high-profile cases in recent history.

Vasquez remarked that although the team was made primarily of young associates, their one tactic they relied on was over-preparing.

“I think the pressure of it all made us probably over-prepare. So we were really prepared and I think that can’t be understated,” she said.

King quickly shifted the conversation to the barrage of rumors that surrounded Vasquez during the trial with some speculating her friendly banter with Depp on camera signified a secret affair behind the scenes.

“You know, there were also — with all of the fame also comes all the, pettiness, some cattiness and some could say hatery, I call it, because there are a lot of social media rumors that you and Johnny Depp were romantically involved,” King said.

“Right,” Vasquez said.

“Why do you think those rumors started? And what did you think when you heard them?” King asked.

“It was disappointing to hear them, but I think they started because people like love stories,” Vasquez said frankly. “They like to make things up. Right? Um, doesn’t mean they’re true. And obviously in this case, they weren’t true. Never have been true.”

“I think people thought, well, you know, they are kind of touchy-feely,” King pushed.

“Sure, but I’m touchy-feely with everyone. I mean, that’s just who I am. I’m naturally described as a warm person,” Vasquez insisted. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with caring for your clients. Right? I was fighting for his life, his name.”

“It’s perfectly normal, I think, to be able to extend a hand and give him a hug and make him feel like he was protected,” she said. “We all were that way with him. Each other and with him. Just supportive and protective.”

When asked about her future plans, Vasquez said she intends to continue at the Brown Rudnick law firm. “I wanna continue my practice,” she said, “I’m a lawyer. When I look at myself in the mirror, I see an advocate. I was born to do this. I really feel that way.”

Listen above via CBS Mornings.

