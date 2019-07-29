Charlamagne Tha God on Why Trump Attacked Baltimore: ‘Because He’s a Racist’

Nationally syndicated radio host Charlamagne Tha God got right to the heart of President Donald Trump’s feud with Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) — concluding that war of words is rooted in the president’s racism.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle started her interview by asking the Breakfast Club host why he thinks Trump is attacking Cummings in the manner he is. In asking her question, Ruhle noted Trump’s numerous race-related controversies, plus his recent feud with Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Presley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar.

“Because he’s a racist,” Charlamagne said — putting it bluntly. “We would never get America to do anything collectively about racism. You can implement legislation, policies, bills where none of that will change a person’s heart. Racism is the American way … That’s what he represents.”

Charlemagne went on to acknowledge Baltimore has issues like other inner-city communities do, but he argued that those problems exist because of “the same systemic racism that Donald Trump had been pushing before he was president.”

When Ruhle and Charlemagne noted that Trump didn’t propose his own solutions for the issues he attacked Cummings for, Charlamagne added that the president is using the commotion to distract from Cummings’s oversight on his border policy.

“You are the President of the United States of America. You think Baltimore has a problem? Then go fix it. Send some federal aide there. You want to ‘Make America Great Again,’ then start with Baltimore. Once again, its just systemic racism and oppression. That’s the only reason he’s having this conversation, but we’re letting him distract from the fact that it started with the kids at the border. Don’t let him change the subject so easily by talking about Baltimore, because Donald Trump don’t give a damn about those black kids in Baltimore or those brown kids at the border.”

Charlamagne went on to state that Trump is advancing a fascist agenda, and that people should focus more on matters like Robert Mueller’s testimony.

“Democracy as we know it in America is dead,” Charlamagne said — adding that neither Trump nor Republicans are serious about preventing further Russian election interference.

“They’re trying to pass an election security bill and the Republicans shut it down. What does that tell you? Your president is a Russian agent and the Republicans are aiding and abetting this whole relationship, period. Why is nobody having that conversation?”

“That is saying something,” Ruhle reacted in shock.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com