Cheney: ‘Multiple’ Members of Congress Sought Pardons Over Roles Attempting to Overturn 2020 Election

Multiple members of Congress asked then-President Donald Trump for pardons over their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed on Thursday.

In her opening statement during the primetime hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, Cheney discussed the role of Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA).

“Rep. Scott Perry, who was also involved in trying to get Clark appointed as attorney general, has refused to testify here,” said Cheney. “As you will see, Rep. Perry contacted the White House, in the weeks after Jan. 6, to seek a presidential pardon. Multiple other Republican congressmen also sought president pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”

Cheney did not name the other members of Congress.

Ultimately, Trump did not pardon anyone tied to Jan. 6 or the attempts to overturn the election.

In her opening statement, Cheney explained that Trump incited the mob and noted he did nothing to stop the attack for hours.

“You will hear testimony that ‘the president did not really want to put anything out’ calling off the riot or asking his supporters to leave,” she said. “You will hear the President Trump was yelling and ‘really angry’ at advisors who told him he needed to be doing something more.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

