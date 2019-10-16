Things got heated on CNN, when Chris Cuomo battled GOP Rep.Tom Reed (NY) over Syria.

It all started when Cuomo asked Reed — who was one of the Republicans who voted against the bipartisan resolution against Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria — if the message he wanted to send was “it was okay to abandon our allies.”

Reed said it was not and the message he was sending is “Congress needs to do its job.”

Cuomo was unconvinced that was the case.

“We use the #doyourdamnjob here,” Cuomo shot back. “But I don’t know that I can give you credit on that because, one, when he bombed in Syria, you didn’t say not to. I can’t find anything about you on that. I get not wanting troops in Syria. That’s a principled position, I’m not going to attack it. But abandoning your allies is the best way to get troops out of Syria? That’s what you wanted to see?”

Reed replied that he understood Cuomo’s concern but members of Congress have “an obligation to those men and women who are going to risk their lives.”

Cuomo then shot back that Americans felt betrayed, not just the Kurds.

“The men and women on the ground, you’ve seen the stories about how betrayed they feel,” Cuomo said. “I’m not talking about Kurds, I’m talking about the Americans. This was a chance for you in Congress to say, hey, Mr. President, I don’t know what’s going through your head but this isn’t the way America behaves. You sent the opposite message.”

Reed repeated that he understood Cuomo’s concern but repeated that he stands “with the men and women of the military”

“You can’t double the wrongs,” Cuomo then scolded. “You did a double wrong here!”

Watch above, via CNN

