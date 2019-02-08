Chris Cuomo Shows Off His Workout Video During Segment on Trump Physical

On Friday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon joked about President Donald Trump‘s fitness routine and showed off some fitness videos of their own.

Cuomo, talking about the president’s yearly physical, started by saying Trump is “healthy, wealthy, and likes fries.”

Talk then turned to Trump’s theory that humans are like batteries who have a finite amount of energy.

“He really believes that,” Cuomo laughed. “And I got to tell you, there’s nothing to that idea but maybe people put too much emphasis on physical greatness and lifting huge weights and being jacked and being super healthy.”

That is when the fitness shots of Cuomo started rolling prompting Lemon to suggest the weights Cuomo was lifting were actually “empty” and thus not heavy at all.

“Literally, the average man would crumble and lose all of his energy if he tried to lift all of that weight,” Cuomo boasted before playing a clip of Lemon playing tennis with his dog prompting Lemon to say the video shows him living his “best life.”

Watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

