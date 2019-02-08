White House Reportedly On a Hunt to Find Out How Trump’s Schedules Got Leaked

The stunning leak of President Donald Trump‘s private schedules has naturally set off an internal White House search for who’s behind the leaks.

Politico reports tonight that White House officials “have enlisted the help of the White House IT office” and the hunt has been signed off on by acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney:

One Trump official said the culprit is likely a career government employee who works in the White House, not a person appointed by Trump himself, but did not offer specific evidence… Although officials have suspects in mind, they say it is too soon to implicate anyone with high confidence. “Both career and political staff receive the daily public schedule, but I want to be very careful that we don’t try anyone in the press,” said one of the officials.

The schedules leaked to Axios reveal that 60 percent of the President’s time is “executive time.” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that “while he spends much of his average day in scheduled meetings, events, and calls, there is time to allow for a more creative environment that has helped make him the most productive President in modern history.”

And as Politico reporter Daniel Lipmman put it, “Latest White House leak: they’re looking for a big leaker!”

