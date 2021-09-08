Chris Cuomo Slams Conservatives ‘Having It Both Ways’ on Afghan Refugees: ’Get ’Em Out, But Don’t Bring ‘Em Here… They’re Brown’

During Wednesday’s handoff from Chris Cuomo to Don Lemon, the former criticized some conservatives over their attitudes toward Afghan refugees looking to come to the United States.

Lemon mentioned the fact that security fencing will be placed around the Capitol once again, after it had been taken down in July. The fencing was erected after the January 6 Capitol riot, and now barriers will be put up again ahead of a September 18 rally being held in favor of those who rioted on on that day.

“Here we are,” said Lemon. “Eight months later and it seems like we’re in the same spot.”

“It’s ’cause we are,” said Cuomo. “What has changed? The anger, the animus, the misinformation, the disinformation. It just gets layered on. Remember the lasagna of lies? It’s just gotten higher and higher.”

He continued, “They’re not changing their tune. The only change in tune that has been perceptible to me is right at the end of the Afghanistan exit, when they were desperately trying to get people out, you had people on the right having it both ways where they’d be saying, ‘Get ’em out! Get ’em out! But don’t bring ’em here. Can’t have those people here. Remember, they’re brown, a lot of them are brown.'”

Cuomo claimed that many American veterans who are trying to get Afghan refugees out of the country have “been quieting people [and] their xenophobia for now.”

But he said, “All of the same vitriol is still at play, brother. Why would anything change?”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com