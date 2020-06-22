“If there was a single place where you would think that the weird reality distortion field of Donald Trump would work, it would be at a rally with his hardest of hardcore supporters.”

Chris Hayes opened his show Monday night talking about the surprise of President Trump’s Tulsa rally crowd not filling up the venue like everyone assumed.

He reacted to the many Trump supporters who ended up not going by saying, “God bless the sensible decisions made by thousands of Donald Trump followers, who apparently said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna go ahead and take a rain check on this potential super-spreading event.'”

Hayes continued:

“This rally, that sea of empty blue seats, is a visual representation of the fact that the President of the United States cannot BS the coronavirus away. He can’t use his sales patter and his propaganda and his cutesy reputation or his Twitter handle to spin it, not even with his own most devoted supporters. For all his propaganda, most people remain worried about the pandemic. And among the people who are most vulnerable, seniors, the president is currently polling ten points underwate. He cannot just flap his lips and pretend that we are not in the midst of a global pandemic and a once-in-a-lifetime calamity.”

Hayes was also appalled by the president’s comments that he told people to slow down the testing, which the White House has since said were just joking remarks.

“It’s past incompetence. It’s malfeasance and negligence on an almost incomprehensible scale.”

