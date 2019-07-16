MSNBC’s Chris Hayes opened tonight by covering the House vote to condemn President Donald Trump‘s tweets and saying this would be a no-brainer in any other American workplace.

Only four Republicans voted for the resolution. As for the rest of the GOP, Hayes remarked the Republicans keep “going to work to bend over backwards to defend the president from public condemnation for his words, even going so far as to invoke parliamentary procedure in their battle, because it’s apparently not polite to point out when the president behaves in a blatantly racist manner.”

He was referring to the chaos that broke out in the House today after Speaker Nancy Pelosi decried Trump’s tweets as racist, then Congressman Doug Collins objected and asked that they be stricken from the record. The House ultimately voted against the motion to do so.

Hayes said it’s pretty clear what’s going on, that Trump’s a racist, most people know it, and “a minority of the country either denies it or they recognize it and is, in the president’s words, fine with it.”

He continued:

“The crazy thing is that condemnation from the house would be expected in basically any other workplace in America. If any one of us said to a co-worker, like in a meeting, what the president said about those congresswomen, we would expect repercussions… Examples of potentially unlawful conduct [from the EEOC] include insults, taunting, or ethnic epithets, such as making fun of a person’s foreign accent or comments like ‘Go back to where you came from,’ whether made by supervisors or coworkers. That is how crystal clear-cut this issue is.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

