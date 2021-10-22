Chris Wallace called out various bits of rhetoric from President Joe Biden — arguing that his words often don’t “hold up to scrutiny.”

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, the Fox News Sunday anchor addressed a comment the president made at a CNN town hall Thursday in which he said that he would consider deploying the national guard to alleviate supply chain issues. The White House later walked back those comments, as that power rests with governors.

“There’s the question of people’s confidence that when the president says something that it’s gonna happen, or that he understand how it’s gonna to happen,” Wallace said — referencing the national guard comment as well as the White House backing off comments the president previously made about being able to lower fuel prices. Wallace added, “It’s just stuff that doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.”

Wallace went on to dismiss Biden’s comment from the CNN town hall about being open to changing the filibuster. With certain opposition from Senate Democrats such as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the Fox News anchor believes that such a move wouldn’t possibily happen.

“Again you ask yourself, why’s he saying this this stuff?” Wallace said. “Because it seems no real possibility that it’s actually going to happen.

Watch above, via Fox News.

