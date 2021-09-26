Chris Wallace Confronts Mayorkas Over Border: DHS Stats Show ‘Flood of People Coming Illegally’ Has ‘Gotten Worse’ Under Biden Admin

Fox News’ Chris Wallace confronted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday about the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis.

In the past week, thousands of Haitian migrants and asylum-seekers came to the border and were at the crossing in Del Rio, Texas for several days. That border crossing was cleared out recently, and there have been a number of deportations already.

Wallace asked Mayorkas how many of those migrants have been released into the U.S. so far.

“About 3000 are actually in detention,” Mayorkas said. “Others are in immigration court proceedings.”

“Of the 17,400 that weren’t deported back or didn’t return on their own to Mexico, how many have been released into the U.S.?” Wallace asked again.

Mayorkas said the number is between 10 and 12 thousand.

Wallace went back and forth with the DHS Secretary over the numbers before asking, “There are more than 11 million people in this country illegally. Clearly, despite your best efforts, millions of people end up in this country.”

“11 million people in this country without lawful presence is a compelling reason why there is unanimity about the fact that our immigration system is broken and legislative reform is needed,” Mayorkas responded.

Wallace asked specifically about Haitian migrants and whether the Biden administration has given immigrants “a reason to believe there’s a reasonable chance if they come into this country, they’ll end up being released into the country and have months, perhaps years, to stay here.”

“We’ve seen this type of irregular migration many many times throughout the years,” Mayorkas said.

“It has gotten worse,” Wallace jumped in to say. “The statistics of your own department show the flood of people coming illegally across the border has gotten worse under the Biden administration.”

The DHS Secretary responded by saying, “I wouldn’t call it a flood, Chris.” He said there was a large number of migrants coming to the border in 2019 and 2014, reiterating “this is nothing new.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

