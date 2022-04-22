Chris Wallace asked William Shatner if he’s “embarrassed” that his talk show aired on RT America, which ceased operations last month. Shatner appeared on Thursday’s edition of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, which like all CNN+ shows, will cease airing because the platform will shutter at the end of the month.

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace began.

“No it doesn’t,” Shatner interrupted before Wallace pressed on.

“It ran on RT America until RT America was taken off the air because of Ukraine,” the host continued. “I understand you didn’t make it for RT America. It’s part of a distribution deal. Here is the question: Do you have any misgivings about the idea of appearing on a pro-Russian station, channel?”

Shatner dodged the question and explained he made the show for Ora TV. He said he wanted it to be about subjects he doesn’t understand, hence the title. I Don’t Understand.

“Imagine saying, ‘How do you write an opera?’ And you talk to a guy on how to write an opera.”

Shatner said he later found out the show was sold to RT. Someone at Ora told him, “It’s like the BBC… it’s the arm of a nation and they have their point of view.”

He asked Wallace, “What’s the problem?”

Wallace explained, “Russian television is not the BBC.”

The actor said he didn’t know that, and added, “I’m doing a show that is as non-political as you can get.”

“But now that you know what RT is, are you embarrassed at all that you were appearing there?” Wallace asked.

Shatner paused and said, “Well, it’s a complex question… I was having the most fun.” He noted the show can also be found on YouTube.

Wallace asked again if Shatner was embarrassed but he evaded the question by doing an impression of Jerry Lewis.

Watch above via CNN+

