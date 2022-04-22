Fox News Posts Nuts Graphic Showing Grave of CNN+ and Ghost of Former Anchor Chris Wallace

Fox News shared an Instagram showing the animated grave of CNN+ as ghosts of several of the platform’s hosts, including Chris Wallace, bounced around it.

The nuts graphic was posted following news that Warner Bros. Discovery was shutting the streaming service down just one month after it launched.

Many conservatives celebrated the fall of CNN’s streaming service despite the fact that several of its journalists and employees would ultimately lose their jobs.

Fox News personalities seemed to be the most ecstatic about the shuttering of CNN+, and the network posted a rather dark graphic to its official Instagram on Thursday:

“CNN+ streaming service shutting down just weeks into launch after failing to attract viewers,” read the caption.

The graphic specifically featured hosts Brian Stelter, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, all of whom had shows on the platform.

Adam Klotz, a meteorologist on Fox News, commented on the post, calling the graphic “the funniest thing this account has ever posted.”

The Instagram post also linked to a Fox News article on the platform, in which reporter Brian Flood explained that CNN+ would cease operations on April 30.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

