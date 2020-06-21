Fox News’ Chris Wallace confronted Trump campaign advisor Mercedes Schlapp on Saturday night’s rally for President Donald Trump not completely fulling the arena despite the campaign hyping huge interest ahead of time.

Wallace brought up the clear pictures of the arena being at least a third empty and how “the outdoor rally that had been planned for the overflow crowd was canceled because there was no overflow crowd.”

Schlapp said the RSVPs online — which they totaled at one million at one point — were about gathering data, before saying people were concerned about protesters coming in. She also pointed to the online and TV viewership.

Wallace pointed out that the president talks a LOT about crowd sizes at all of his events, remarking, “He talks about how he can fill in arena and that Joe Biden can’t. He didn’t fill an arena last night… and you guys were so far off that you had planned an outdoor rally and there wasn’t an overflow crowd.”

He also said after watching the coverage and talking to a Fox News correspondent who was there, “protesters did not stop people from coming to that rally, the fact is people didn’t show up.”

Schlapp insisted there were concerns about protesters before swiping at Joe Biden for a recent event that followed social distancing guidelines, saying there’s no way Biden could draw the kind of rally crowd the president did.

As she spoke, pictures of the big empty spaces ran on screen and Wallace himself jumped in to say, “Please don’t filibuster. We’re showing pictures here and it shows big empty areas. Frankly, it makes you guys look silly when you deny the reality of what happened.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]