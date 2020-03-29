Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was pressed by Fox News’ Chris Wallace on whether it was a good idea for President Donald Trump to call on the country to end coronavirus lockdowns by Easter.

As Mnuchin spoke to Wallace about Trump’s abandonment of a quarantine for the tri-state area of New Jersey, New York and parts of Connecticut, the conversation gravitated around the president’s urgings for the economy to restart. Health officials have recommended a continuation of social distancing policies in order to keep COVID 19 from spreading, so Wallace asked Mnuchin what he thought about that as part of the White House’s coronavirus task force.

“Do you think that’s realistic, To open up parts of the country, to open up parts of the economy as soon as two weeks from today?” Wallace asked.

“I’m going to leave that decision to the medical professionals and the president,” Mnuchin demurred. He continued to deflect by praising congressional relief efforts to help stabilize the situation for workers around the country.

Wallace stayed on topic by noting the contradiction between Trump and health officials about letting the country go back to normal so soon.

“If we were to reopen parts of the country too soon,” Wallace said, “wouldn’t that be the worst thing for the economy if we see the virus spreading into more areas?”

“I can assure you the president’s number one objective is the health of the American public and protecting the American public, and we are going to do everything to support the economy,” Mnuchin answered.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

