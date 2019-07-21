Fox News’ Chris Wallace put Stephen Miller to the grindstone on Sunday when he pressed the White House senior policy adviser on President Donald Trump‘s repeated attacks on Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley.

During the interview the two held on Fox News Sunday, Wallace presented Miller with a series of Trump’s most racially-charged remarks before asking “why shouldn’t someone see all of that as racist?” Miller responded that the racism label has been overused by Democrats, but as he tried to spin away and talk about Trump’s accomplishments, Wallace continued to lock on the president’s policy positions, saying “that’s not protecting the American people, that is playing the race card.”

After Miller defended Trump from Wallace’s aggressive drill-down on the president’s birtherism, they eventually landed on Trump’s racist go-back-where-you-came-from tweets and the “send her back” chants at his most recent campaign rally. “The president was clear that he disagreed with [the chants],” Miller claimed, to which, Wallace countered “He was clear after the fact. He let it go one for 13 seconds and it was only when the chant diminished that he started talking again.”

“He said nothing there or in his tweet after the rally that indicated any concern about the chant.”

Miller proceeded to go after the squad after insisting that “the core issue” was that Trump’s supporters are “tired of being beat up, condescended to, looked down upon.” He especially went after Ocasio-Cortez for referring to migrant detention centers as concentration camps, calling it “a historical smear” and “a sinful comment” on her part.

Wallace eventually moved on by noting that Trump has accused “the squad” of hating America because of their criticisms for the country, and yet, Trump is on record doing the same thing multiple times before and after he became president. He asked “why is what those congresswomen have said any worse” than Trump’s comments, taking things further when Miller answered that the squad wants to “turn America into Venezuela.”

“People can have a legitimate difference of opinion about policies whether we want to go one way, we want to go another…The president says President Obama has been the most ignorant president in our history. When asked about Putin he said there are a lot of killers, there are a lot of killers, you think our country is so innocent? That’s not his view, that’s being sharply critical of the United States, as critical as the four members of ‘the squad’ have been.”

The tete-a-tete continued with Wallace saying “there’s no question that [Trump] is stoking racial divisions” with his comments, which Miller defended as part of Trump’s “America First” platform messaging. Wallace also challenged Miller over the White House’s recent attempt to bash Ocasio-Cortez by taking a quote of hers out of context.

