Chris Wallace spoke with Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller on Fox News Sunday about recent reporting on Hunter Biden.

Miller indicated in the interview that the reporting on alleged emails from Joe Biden’s son is something that President Donald Trump will bring up in the final debate.

Wallace brought up what the president said recently calling the Bidens “an organized crime family” and asked Miller about that:

“Two Senate-led Republican committees investigated what went on in Ukraine, and while they said that with hunter at Burisma end Biden handling the Ukraine account for the administration, while there was a perception of a conflict of interest, they found no actual wrongdoing. And as for these other business deals — and you talk about ‘the big guy’ and money — the fact is Vice President Biden has actually released his tax returns, unlike President Trump, and there’s no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals. So I guess the question is: do you have any hard evidence that Joe Biden lied to the IRS? Because that would be a heck of a story.”

“We do know that Joe Biden lied to the American public when he said he never discussed his son Hunter’s business dealings, but we have pictures of him with a Burisma executive,” Miller responded. “Joe Biden has not come out and himself denied any of these allegations…. You think back to 2016 and the way voters really rejected the whole Clinton Inc., the way the Clinton family made all this money trading off their name and access, we’re seeing the exact same thing here.”

He added, “I think we’re going to hear a lot more about this on Thursday at the debate.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

