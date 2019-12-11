Chris Wallace joined Fox News to assist in their live reactions to Michael Horowitz’s senate testimony, and he determined that even though the inspector general’s report does highlight serious errors in the FBI, their investigations weren’t “fraudulent” and cannot be outright stripped of their legitimacy.

Wallace said the hearing on Wednesday shed a lot of light on what Horowitz described about the FBI’s errant pursuit of a FISA investigation of Carter Page. As Wallace cycled through the performance failures of the report, he said “can you prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there was a political bias there? No, but it sure does stink when you have three different teams and they are all pushing the same way and it’s all for investigating and surveilling Carter Page.”

Wallace shifted gears afterwards to say he understands the outrage toward the FBI, but “that doesn’t mean the entire Russia investigation was fraudulent.”

“One of the points that Pat Leahy, the second Ranking Democrat on the committee made, is he asked Horowitz, ‘how many times as Carter Page mentioned in the Mueller report?’ The answer, according to Leahy because Horowitz didn’t know, seven pages. So one of the points I think Democrats will make is that it can be true on the one hand that there was terrible misconduct or even potentially crimes in the FISA application and the way in which Carter Page was treated by the federal government. It doesn’t mean though that the entire Russia investigation was therefore illegitimate.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

