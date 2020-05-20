Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer railed against the Trump administration on CNN Wednesday night over the firing of several inspectors general in the last few weeks.

Schumer spoke with CNN’s Erin Burnett about the State Department inspector general — who was reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — being fired just a few days ago.

Burnett asked, “Do you believe that Secretary of State Pompeo knew that he was under investigation, or do you believe him when he says he didn’t know?”

“This administration led by the president just hides from the truth,” Schumer said. “They hate the truth. And that’s why this is not the only inspector general who’s been fired. I think there have been four in the past few months. Inspector generals are supposed to uncover the truth ask approximate make known. That’s uncomfortable for any cabinet secretary. They’re supposed to have independent and sometimes adversarial relationship.”

He swiped at President Donald Trump and said he retaliates against people who “speak truth to power.”

And after invoking Dr. Rick Bright being pushed out of BARDA, Schumer added, “It’s like a dictatorship. It’s not like a democracy we depend on truth in this democracy, and this president runs away from it. And it’s hurting the American people every single day.

You can watch above, via CNN.

