MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd expressed shock over what he called a “new bottom” as President Joe Biden’s approval rating has gone down.

“I know they’re never supposed to look at the poll numbers, but, my goodness, in the last six months it does seem as if the Haley Barber saying of ‘good gets better and bad gets worse’ is been true,” said Todd on Thursday’s MTP Daily. “Every time I think the White House thought they’ve hit bottom there seems to be a new bottom.”

Only 33 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s presidency, while 53 percent disapprove of it, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander concurred with Todd’s assessment.

“Yeah, that’s right, and they have to hope that the most recent poll that just came out, this from Quinnipiac that says the president’s approval rating is hovering at 33%, which is to say that only one in three Americans approve of the way the president’s handling his job right now,” said Alexander. “They have to hope that that is an outlier, but either way it’s part of what’s been a crummy trajectory for this White House. So many of the numbers certainly well below 50 percent, in the low- to mid-40s in the course of recent weeks here.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

