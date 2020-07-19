Chuck Todd opened Sunday’s Meet the Press talking about “our failure to confront this coronavirus pandemic.”

Todd covered the concerns about rising case numbers and recalled mere weeks ago when Vice President Mike Pence insisted “we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy.”

“No, we’re not,” Todd said, before asking “how did this happen?”

“We are the richest country in human history with an unmatched medical infrastructure and a literate, educated populace, yet today we stand uniquely helpless among industrialized countries in the fight against Covid-19. A world that once looked up to us to do the impossible now averts its eyes over our failure to do the possible… We begin with the alarming reality that the United States finds itself on the wrong side of this death struggle.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

