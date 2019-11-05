Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill ripped Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) for demanding the revelation of the identity of the whistleblower who raised the alarm on President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

As Republicans call for the whistleblower to be outed (despite their legal entitlement to anonymity), Paul took the reins on Monday night when he appeared with Trump at a rally and demanded that the media release the whistleblower’s name. When McCaskill joined Morning Joe on Tuesday to talk about the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry, she argued the whistleblower is “irrelevant” now since their concerns have been corroborated so much since they filed their report with the inspector general.

“Who cares about the whistleblower? I mean, seriously,” McCaskill said.

“Rand Paul said it really matters last night,” Mika Brzezinski responded.

“Well, Rand Paul’s just kind of an idiot about stuff. This is so silly,” McCaskill countered. “We all know that the whistleblower’s account has been corroborated by information directly from the White House, and now, layer upon layer upon layer of corroboration.”

McCaskill continued to say that the only questions left is whether Republicans will decide if its acceptable for Trump to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political foes. She went on to say that much of this will depend on whether the GOP thinks the scandal is political survivable.

Watch above, via MSNBC

