CNN anchor Brianna Keilar commented on Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) suspension of her presidential campaign by calling the 2020 Democratic race “older and whiter” now.

Harris announced that she was dropping out of the race due to lack of funding, writing in a tweet on Tuesday, “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. It is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

“Incredible news today, Kamala Harris dropping out of the 2020 race,” Keilar said as the news broke. “That was a really interesting point … this becomes an older and whiter field for the top tier candidates.”

Keilar’s panelist, CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger, went on to note that the California Democrat’s campaign downfall is “a lesson on how when you run for the presidency, you need to have a message and you need to stick to it.”

“You have to be able to tell people what you stand for and what you want to do for them,” she added, before also noting Harris’ inconsistencies on Medicare for All.

In a Medium post announcing her departure from the race, Harris explained, “I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]