CNN Anchor Takes Parting Shot at House Republican For Declining to Say George Santos Should Resign

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell ended an interview with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on Wednesday with a parting jab.

The interview wound down with a focus on fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY), whose most recent headline-grabbing scandals include him denying being a drag queen (despite photos) and embezzling funds meant to save a veteran’s dog.

“You have not joined some of your Republican colleagues and of course, most Democrats that we’ve heard from, who are calling for George Santos to resign. Do you think that he can serve effectively?” Blackwell asked.

“I think it’s going to be difficult, no doubt about it. But again, if he has the wherewithal to deal with, you know, these things that have been caused by him and other things and still do his job, that yet, it still remains to be seen,” Donalds replied, adding:

About the a growing list of people calling for resignation, no I have not joined that simply because I don’t think that that’s the job of another member of Congress to say or call for. I think that’s something between him and his voters. He has to deal with that on an individual basis.

“Well, I will say that you call for President Biden to resign and 84 million people voted for him. Congressman Byron Donalds, thank you so much,” shot back Blackwell, alleging hypocrisy in being willing to come between Biden and his voters.

“Anytime,” Donalds said as CNN had already returned to the studio.

