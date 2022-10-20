CNN Drops Trailer for New Morning Show, Featuring Latte-Loving New Hosts

CNN is gearing up to promote their new morning show line-up, and they released a trailer to show what viewers can expect from the caffeinated team of Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins.

CNN This Morning will replace New Day in one of Chris Licht’s first big moves to shake up and reimagine the outlet’s programming as network president. In the program’s new promotional video, Lemon, Harlow, and Collins are shown grabbing coffees at a restaurant while they talk about their personal friendships and how to reach most Americans with the morning news.

The trailer begins with Collins shocking her co-hosts by reminding them that she was still in middle school while Harlow and Lemon were just getting started on air at CNN. The footage was liberally interspersed with clips of their lattes being prepared while Lemon remarked that “a morning show is like when people walk into a diner. You come in and you get whatever amount of news that you can, then you start your day.”

“People’s time is so valuable that if they give 15 minutes to watch the news, that’s a lot of time,” Collins said. This was followed by Harlow saying “we need to cover more of what is happening across America.”

As Collins outlined her ideal goals for the show, Harlow returned to the idea of advancing the conversation by remarking that “people just want to be heard.”

“It’s really all about the conversation,” Lemon added. “We’re the place for accuracy and we’re the place for context.”

CNN development executive Ryan Kadro spoke to Vareity about the upcoming program, and he explained the program will be geared toward morning show familiarity while expanding the topical horizons.

“We want to expand the aperture of the type of stories we tell,” said Kadro. “CNN has a unique superpower: a bigger roster of incredibly talented reporters who know their stories inside and out and are going to leverage that, put it on display every morning.”

