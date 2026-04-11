Former congressman Peter Meijer had fellow Table for Five panelist Leigh McGowan ready to nearly fall out of her chair as she cracked up at his take on President Donald Trump.

On CNN’s Table for Five on Saturday morning, liberal podcaster McGowan and Meijer found themselves at odds on a few items and things got tense during a debate on the current state of Congress where Meijer called for Trump to be the “last imperial presidency.”

The debate began with the panelists watching Kevin McCarthy talk about Trump being the most “powerful” president since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“We haven’t seen a president like this in either party since [former President Franklin D.] Roosevelt, where he has come back into power so strong, he has a greater determination of whether a Republican wins reelection than any leader in Congress does. He raises the money,” McCarthy said.

McGowan argued that Republicans have gotten very little done despite being in control of the Senate and House because they only act “at the command of the president.”

The Republicans have the majority, so they could absolutely get things done, and they’re not getting things done because they just wait at the command of the president. You’re listening right here to Kevin McCarthy talking about how the president is both the whip and the speaker and the president, and that is the case,” she said.

Meijer responded and predicted he was about to make a point they would agree on, only for McGowan crack up as he talked.

“Your respect for the filibuster aside, like, I think we have a legitimate problem when we have a Congress that doesn’t feel like it has a sense of ownership. And I — 100%, this is where we’re going to agree — I think that one of the longest lasting and best things that Donald Trump could do is say, you know what, I’m going to be the last imperial presidency,” Meijer said.

McGowan nearly fell out of her chair as she declared hell had “frozen over.”

“Oh my God! Hell just froze over!” she exclaimed. “What are you talking about? He’s talking about his third term, bro.”

Abby Phillip stepped in then and asked, “why does Congress feel like they don’t have owner?”

“It’s self-abdication,” panelist and Axios editorial director Astead Herndon said.

“It’s self abdication!” McGowan agreed. “Oh my God!”

“No one has forced Republican members of Congress to abdicate to Donald Trump. They could stand up against him,” Herndon continued. “I feel like the original kind of core problem here is that districts are being increasingly written in gerrymandered ways, so that Congress is increasingly partisan, there’s less competitive seats, and so, in general, we have less political incentive for them to do anything, because the only thing they’re worried about is losing a primary from their left-to-right.”

Watch above via CNN.

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